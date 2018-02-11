Shahbaz releases Rs. 750m to promote small business in AJK

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister, Mian Shahbaz Sharif has released funds of Rs.750 million to AJK government for the promotion of small business and to eradicate unemployment by providing soft loans to unskilled youth. According to official statement issued here Saturday, Chief Minister of Punjab had announced provision of Rs.1.5 Billion to AJK last year on the request of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, to promote small business of unskilled youth in the area. CM Punjab has made the transaction of Rs.750 million as a second and final installment to AJK government to work out the project. The sum of Rs.30000 up to Rs.100000 would be provided to unskilled youth as a soft loan to launch business. The statement added that this was the manifestation of a good gesture of Shahbaz Sharif towards people of Azad Kashmir and his warm relations with government of Azad Jammu Kashmir.—APP