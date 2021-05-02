Shahbaz rejects use of electronic voting machine

PML- N’s escape from electoral reforms unfortunate: Fawad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) escape from negotiations on electoral reforms in the country was very unfortunate.

The Information Minister took to the twitter and said that PML-N’s claim that the reform process has to be done by the Election Commission instead of the Parliament showed that they have no understanding of the system and no interest in reforms.

Why a party always coming to power through conspiracies would will go for electoral reforms, he remarked.

Earlier, PML-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif rejected the suggestion of using electronic voting machine.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that the whole world has already turned down the application of electronic voting system.

Such kind of important national decisions cannot be implemented on the orders or will of a specific person, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that electoral reforms can only be finalized after mutual consultation.

The reaction came after Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the opposition to sit with the government for consultation on holding transparent elections in order to strengthen the country’s democracy.