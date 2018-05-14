Shahbaz reinforcing international image

NO matter what his political opponents or critics say about him, he knows the art of inspiring others through his extraordinary abilities of standing firm and delivering in the toughest situations and also the eloquence that indeed are the hallmarks of any great leader. These lines certainly can be attributed to none other than but Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif who has emerged as a towering figure and earned praise and admiration not only at home but also in many other countries with whom he worked with or interacted, earning the titles such as a visionary leader or ‘Shahbaz Speed’.

Shahbaz Sharif further reinforced that remarkable international image on Saturday when at the high profile diplomats’ conference attended by about several ambassadors in the federal capital; he very powerfully and vividly spelled out how Pakistan transitioned from a terrorist hit country to a tolerant, peaceful and progressive country over the last five year. Highlighting the foreign policy vision, Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan believes in the policy of peace within and abroad and has always joined hands with the world community to achieve peace in the region and the world at large. He stressed that our foreign policy is a policy of durable peace and stability.

The speech has been made at a time when the incumbent PML (N) government is about to complete its tenure and undoubtedly it was aimed at projecting a soft and positive image of the country to the international community by putting the record straight vis-à-vis its contributions to the peace and security.

Over the years, Shahbaz Sharif has demonstrated the art of delivering not only on his promises of development but also proved himself a leader having the understanding and insight of regional and international issues and how to deal with them. We say so as he very actively remained part of high level delegations that visited Saudi Arabia and Iran back in 2016 to ease their tensions.

Then, his greater interactions with China and Turkey at the highest levels have helped take the bilateral relations with those friendly countries to new heights. Whilst Shahbaz personifies both the vision and the ability to deliver the vision in practical form, he has also proved to be adept in the art of tact and diplomacy. For these traits, he stands a good chance to be elected as the PM in next polls but undoubtedly the decision to this effect finally rests with the voters who indeed will make the right choice for a better and prosperous Pakistan.

Bid to fly out

The US has no respect for Pakistani courts and laws. It had been witnessed on a number of occasions in the past including in the cases of Raymond Davis as well as Shakil Afridi. Though over the years the US has been humiliating and ridiculing the country’s sacrifices in the war on terror but it added further insult to the injury when on Saturday its military plane tried to fly out Defense Attache Col Joseph Hall from Nur Khan airbase who was involved in a fatal accident and his case is being heard in Islamabad High Court which the other day declared that the diplomats do not enjoy absolute immunity. In its ruling on Friday, the IHC also granted two weeks to the Ministry of Interior to put Col Joseph’s name on Exit Control List (ECL).

At the time of the accident which claimed the life of a motorcyclist and injured one other person, the US embassy in fact had also offered full cooperation but Saturday’s act on the part of the US reflects it does not value the blood of any other person except its own citizens. Any way full credit goes to the Federal Investigation Agency officials who foiled the bid of a murderer to leave the country but it must also be investigated as to why and for what purpose the US military plane was allowed to land at the airbase. In fact it is the second time in the last couple of days that Pakistan has taken a bold and just stance on an issue with Washington.

Just Friday, we saw the foreign office in a tit for tat move imposed reciprocal travel restrictions on American diplomats after the same were slapped by Washington. As far as Col Joseph case is concerned, the Foreign Office has already written to the US State Department for withdrawal of his immunity. In fact the matter was also discussed during the last visit of US official Alice Wells.

The US must understand that their defense attaché has taken the life of an innocent person and diplomatic immunity as also observed by the IHC does not permit killing someone. The people of Pakistan and the family of victim want justice in the case and they expect that the US embassy will cooperate in the case as was promised. Then this case should not be allowed to ratchet up the diplomatic tension rather the hot line established recently should be fully utilized to address the issues on the basis of mutual respect.

Indonesian initiative for Afghan peace

It is heartening to note that the Muslim religious scholars are now more open and forthcoming whilst issuing edicts or speaking against terrorism and extremism. Following Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative launched earlier this year and which envisaged decree against militancy and suicide attacks, other Muslim countries are also now following the suit –something that indeed will go a long way in projecting true soft image of Islam to the outside world. Indonesia is the latest country which issued an edict against suicide attacks by also engaging the religious scholars from Pakistan and Afghanistan at a conference which was seen as a bid to convince the Taliban and other warring factions to end violence in Afghanistan.

Indonesian President Joko Widodow who opened the conference expressed commitment to help build peace in the war torn Afghanistan. He said that Ulema are agents of peace and they have the power to form the face of peaceful people. One fully agrees with the assertions of the Indonesian president as the common people not only respect but also give great weightage and value to the opinion and sermons of religious scholars, and by presenting and promoting true teachings of Islam, they can bring a change in the Muslim society- the one that is free from extremism and radicalization.

As the Taliban also attended the conference, we expect that the process of engaging them at different levels will continue to address their grievances and woo them to pursue the path of negotiations to bring an end to prolonged conflict in Afghanistan. As Saudi Arabia is set to hold a meeting of Islamic scholars on Afghan war in July, we expect the occasion will used to evolve a mechanism to steer the Muslim world out of bloody conflicts including the one in Afghanistan.

Related