Shahbaz raps opponents, vows to serve masses

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that loans worth Rs. over 46 billion have been distributed under the Chief Minister’s Self Employment Scheme. About 12 million most needy people have directly or indirectly benefitted from this scheme and the loans return ratio has remained 99.9%.

On one side, there are brave sons and daughters of the nation who have returned every penny of the interest-free loans and on the contrary, the elite has got its mega loans worth billions of rupees waived off which is a great cruelty with the poor nation, Shahbaz said while addressing the ceremony of cheques distribution under Chief Minister’s Self Employment Scheme at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here today.

According to him, those who have got their loans waived off have committed the crime with this nation and due to their crime, social divide between the poor and the rich has widened and poverty and joblessness has been increased as well. We have worked hard for public service while the performance of the political opponents in their provinces is evident before the people.

Shahbaz said the elections are nearer and therefore, political opponents are showing their political jugglery to the people. The motto of Imran Niazi is to stage sit-ins and do not do any work while the purpose of Zardari is to perform no work at all. Those who have looted the hard-earned money of the poor nation are giving lectures against corruption while wearing new clothes. The nation has not forgotten their scandals till today.

“I have already said that if the corruption of even a single penny is proved against me with regard to my last ten years stint in the government, then I shall be fully accountable before you. I also add this that I should be posthumously hanged by bringing my corpse out of the grave if any corruption is proved against me after my death. We have saved billions of rupees of the poor nation in development projects and there is no other example of such savings in development projects during the last 70 years,” he said.

He said the purpose of this program is to enable such impecunious people to become self-reliant. This program is the result of hard work of Dr. Amjad Saqib and his team, he said. Under this program, 46 billion and 20 lakh rupees have been distributed as loans. This program is very transparent and no corruption of even a single penny has been done. This is the story of hard work, honesty and trust which is moving forward without any lust, profit or show-off. Due to this program, the needy people have emerged as builders of the nation, instead of ending up as beggars.

He said that ruling elite has got its mega loans waived off while the people who got loans under this scheme have returned every penny of it. The elite enjoy every worldly boon while the poor are even deprived of basic necessities of life. This cannot be called a Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal in any way. Lakhs of people had come to Pakistan after giving great sacrifices and going through the rivers of blood with the prime hope that honesty, truth and hard work would rule here and hard work will be given respect. And, there would be no corruption, gratification or extortion, he added. But unluckily a culture of recommendations ruled and the principles of hard work, honesty and trust were ignored. Now, the time has come to change this culture and nation should stand up to change this outdated system.

The Chief Minister said that selfless service has been done whenever Almighty Allah given them an opportunity to serve the people. The NAB is proactively working in the province of Punjab and the Supreme Court is also taking notice of everything with great attention. The eagle eyes of state institutions are focused at Punjab. But I say that if a corruption of even a single penny is proved against me during the last ten years in the development projects then I would be fully accountable to the people. Those who have waived off loans worth billions of rupees and the politicians who are fully drenched in corruption are giving statements against corruption and are advising the nation about honesty. The state institutions are active against corruption and we welcome it. However, they should give attention to the recovery of looted money of the nation. On one side, if corruption is being ignored and on the other side, eagle eyes are fixed then this double standard cannot work, he maintained. Water and fire cannot combine together and if you have taken responsibility of elimination of corruption then it is a good thing and it should be done indiscriminately.

Shahbaz Sharif said that many hundred billion rupees have been saved with hard work in development projects by us. He said that orange line metro train is a project of China and there is G2G agreement about this scheme under which tendering process is not done. I wrote a letter to the Chinese government that we want to initiate tendering in this project. The company gave the lowest bidding of Rs. 210 billion in the tendering process. We negotiated with this company and the project cost was further decreased to Rs. 165 billion. This way, Rs. 45 billion was saved and after it, the civil works was awarded to Pakistani companies and Rs. 9 billion was further saved as a result of negotiations with them. A total of Rs. 65 billion was saved in this project. What the poor nation can be further served with, he inquired. PTI got this project delayed for 22 months and its revenge has been fully taken by the people of Lahore two days earlier, he added. Our political opponents got an opportunity of public service in their provinces but they did nothing there. Not even a single penny was given to anybody in KPK as interest- free loan and on the other side; billions of rupees were usurped instead of giving interest-free loans in Sindh province. Despite it, they are claiming about eliminating poverty, unemployment and corruption. Imran Niazi calls Metro Bus Service of Lahore a ‘jangla bus’ and claims that if they get grant or funds then educational institutions and hospitals will be built instead of metro bus. He has not built educational institutions nor is any hospital in his province and the city of Peshawar also dug in name of metro bus. I have stated during my recent Peshawar visit that if the people of KPK given an opportunity to us then this project will be completed in just five months. He said that PML-N government has set up 5000 megawatt electricity projects with its own resources along with initiation of gigantic CPEC.

1150 megawatt electricity is produced by Bhikki Power Plant while 1250 megawatt power is produced by Haweli Bahadar Shah Plant. Similarly, 1200 megawatt Balloki Power Plant will soon start producing electricity. Punjab government is also establishing 1200 megawatt project in Haveli Bahadur Shah which will be completed at the end of this year. On the other side, Neelum Jhelum Power Plant which was still incomplete even after the passage of 20 years has been completed by the incumbent government. Rs. 500 billion have been spent on this 985 megawatt power plant, he said. We have completed energy projects at the half of this price. He said that Guddu Power Plant was set up during the tenure of Zardari and we have set up similar plant at the half price after eight years. He said that Rs.150 billion have been saved in energy projects. We have transformed the nation’s dreams into reality and spent every penny for public welfare. If we are given an opportunity again then Pakistan will be made a country of Quaid and Iqbal in the real sense during the next five years and there would be no poverty and unemployment, he concluded.

Executive Director Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib also spoke on the occasion and Chief Minster distributed cheques of interest-free loans to the needy persons. Speaker Punjab Assembly, provincial ministers, assembly members, chief secretary, intellectuals, columnists and a large number of people were present on the occasion.