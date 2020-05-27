Shahbaz Qalander’s shrine to reopen under SOPs

The Government of Sindh has decided toreopen shine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander for visitors under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The decision was taken by Sindh government after consultation with Auqaf department. Chief Administrator of Sindh Auqaf Department said that the shrine willreopen for general visitors under strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The shrine was closed on March 14 by the provincial government to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus. It is to be noted that here that annual urs of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, scheduled to take place at the shrine in Sehwan Sharif fromApril 12 was also cancelled.The DC had said that it was estimated that 1.2 million visits the Sehwan city of annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar hence it would be danger for devotees to gather at Sehwan due to outbreak of coronavirus. According to Muslim lunar calendar, the annual urs began from 18 Shaubanto 20 Shauban at Sehwan But this year district administration hasplanned to stop all type entry of devotees of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar into Sehwan city.