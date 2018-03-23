Shahbaz: PSL 3 promoted soft image of Pakistan

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that successful holding of PSL 3 has promoted the soft image of Pakistan in the world, adding that we are thankful to Almighty Allah for it.

He said that people have enjoyed the play of cricket in a congenial atmosphere. Drying of wicket through helicopter is an innovative measure and due to it, the people enjoyed a good play of cricket.

He said that all the concerned departments deserve accolades for their best arrangements. Holding of PSL in a peaceful atmosphere is a victory of Pakistan and a defeat of enemies of peace and the time is not afar when famous cricket teams will visit Pakistan, he concluded.