Shahbaz proposes national govt for 5 years sans PTI

By
News desk
-
10

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday floated the idea of forming a national government in which PTI has no participation.

“The national government, sans PTI, should be formed for the next five years,” the PML-N president said during an interview to a news channel.

Mentioning that it was his personal idea of forming such a government, Shahbaz said that the new leadership that comes into power should work with all the dedication so as to set a benchmark. “And then we can see what happens.”

With the National Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan just weeks away, the government is trying to woo its allies for supporting it during the voting.

 

Previous articleBAP MPAs of KP break ranks with government
Next articleAustralia frustrated as Pak snatches draw from jaws of defeat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR