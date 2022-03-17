Shahbaz proposes national govt for 5 years sans PTI

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday floated the idea of forming a national government in which PTI has no participation.

“The national government, sans PTI, should be formed for the next five years,” the PML-N president said during an interview to a news channel.

Mentioning that it was his personal idea of forming such a government, Shahbaz said that the new leadership that comes into power should work with all the dedication so as to set a benchmark. “And then we can see what happens.”

With the National Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan just weeks away, the government is trying to woo its allies for supporting it during the voting.