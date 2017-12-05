Shahbaz for promoting spirit of volunteerism

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that International Volunteer Day provides a useful platform for saving human lives through effective, comprehensive and collective efforts during natural calamities.

In his message on International Volunteer Day, Shahbaz Sharif said that voluntary organizations and the people working for the persons facing difficulties deserve our accolades because helping the people in need is a high example of human values as the volunteers working without any interest or lust earn the benefits of both the worlds. The volunteers move forward to help the people in need without caring for their lives during natural calamities and disasters and work with zeal and passion which is a high virtue. Similarly, the volunteers perform their duties by rising above the barriers of culture, language and territorial boundaries by serving the humanity with passion. That is why, the character of organizations and the people engaged in different types of voluntary assignments enjoy a unique and exemplary status in the society. He said that role of volunteer organizations during catastrophic situations like floods and earthquakes is very important and the losses can be controlled during such eventualities by giving professional trainings to the volunteers. He said that we should also reiterate our commitment today that the organizations and the volunteers will be continuously encouraged by the society.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said the whole nation has to be united to cope with the challenges faced by the country. The nefarious designs of the anti-social elements will have to be failed with the power of the unity and we all have to work collectively for national development and prosperity by setting aside internal disputes. Pakistan cannot tolerate the politics of chaos in any condition and have to move forward by creating unity in our ranks. He said that he has always termed the public service as a noble cause and added that the people of the province have been selflessly served during the last more than four years.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-N. Shahbaz Sharif said that solid strategy has been adopted for the speedy development of the province adding that transparency and merit policy has been promoted as well. He said that supremacy of merit has been ensured in every sector and zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against corruption.