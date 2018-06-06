Shahbaz presides over PML-N Parliamentary Board Meeting

A meeting of Parliamentary Board of Pakistan Muslim League-N was held at PML-N Secretariat here Monday with party president Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair.

Interviews of different candidates belonging to Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib Districts were held.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers including Kh. Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ch. Tanvir, Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and members of the parliamentary board attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said new records of public service had been set during the last five years and added that party would take part in the next elections on the basis of this public service record. He said PML-N had proved by working day and night that it was the only political party which had the ability to solve people’s problems and the masses should, therefore, elect such a leadership which was capable of redressing their grievances.

Shahbaz Sharif said PML-N’s tenure had been linked with transparency, quality and public service. He said PML-N had recovered the sagging economy and pull the country out of darkness of load-shedding and paved the way for progress and development.

He said quality of life of the people had been improved due to improvement in education, healthcare and social sectors. He said billions of rupees were saved through adopting the policy of transparency and the saved money was spent on people’s welfare as well as improving the living standards of the masses. He said every single step of Punjab government was taken for the betterment and welfare of the people.

He said such candidates would be awarded PML-N tickets who considered politics as a mean of public service. “People will cast votes in favour of politics of public service so that journey of development and prosperity could be moved forward,” concluded Shahbaz Sharif.—APP

