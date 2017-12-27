Shahbaz praises LEAs’ role

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has appreciated the performance of Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for making best arrangements of security on Youm-e-Quaid and Christmas Day celebrations.

He said that all the line departments deserve accolades as they have performed their duties in the best of manner to protect the life and property of the people.

Due to the grace of Almighty Allah and effective measures taken by the Punjab government, celebrations of Youm-e-Quaid and Christmas held in a peaceful manner. Punjab government has made elaborate arrangements and all the line departments have performed their duties diligently, which is commendable, added the Chief Minister.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of the Indian army at the Line of Control.

He has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three army jawans. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and added that acts of unprovoked firing are highly condemnable and such nefarious actions of the Indian army are a grave threat to peace in the region.

India should not remain in doubt as the brave armed forces of Pakistan have the fullest capability to deal with any aggression, he concluded.