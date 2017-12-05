Shahbaz all praise for Chinese vision of Belt and Road, meets with Chinese Ambassador

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had a Chinese a meeting with the Chinese ambassador Mr. Yao Jing at the Chinese embassy on Monday. He presented a bouquet to him and expressed good wishes on his post-ing to Pakistan. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations and ex-tension of mutual cooperation in various sectors including the CPEC project came under discussion.

Talking to the Punjab Chief Minister, the Chinese Ambassador said that Pak-China friendship and bilateral cooperation are expanding. He commended the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for promoting friendship between Pakistan and China. He said that Punjab Chief Minister is a visionary leader and the title of Punjab Speed is the result of his untiring efforts and unusual performance. The credit of overcoming the energy crisis by completing the electricity generating projects through the Punjab Speed goes to him. He said that performance of the Punjab government reflects the public sentiments under the leadership of Chief Minister Sha-hbaz Sharif and added that he has worked hard to promote Pak-China friendship and implementation of the CPEC project.

His commitment and performance is unforgettable in this regard, he added. He said that CPEC projects are being completed speedily in Punjab under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister. He said that Pakistan and China are trustworthy friends and CPEC project is a reflection of development vision of the leaderships of both the coun-tries. This project has given new dimensions to Pak-China relations, he added. The Chinese Ambassador appreci-ated the public service passion of Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pak-China friendship is a glowing example of peace, love, cooperation and unwavering passions. The gigantic CPEC project has written a new history of eco-nomic development and other countries of the region will also get benefit from this initiative. CPEC has opened new avenues of development in Pakistan, he added. The Chief Minister said that there is no example of speedy and transparent completion of schemes under the CPEC in Pakistan.