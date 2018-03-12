Shahbaz, politicians say shoe throwing a shameful act

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident that took place with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at Jamaia Naeemia and said this incident is shameful.

He said that this trend is devastating for the country and the nation; however it is rapturous that all politicians have condemned it. The Chief Minister said that it is our responsibility to move Pakistan forward in the form of a democratic and courteous society.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the traffic accident on the Lahore Road in the area of Salim Kot near Sheikhupura. The Chief Minister has commiserated with the bereaved families of victim of incident and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured persons. He has sought report from administration about accident.

Meanwhile, Leaders from across the political divide Sunday condemned throwing of shoes at former prime min-ister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at Jamia Naeemia.

Shoes were hurled at Nawaz Sharif, who had arrived at Jamia Naeemia to address a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi.

Reacting to the incident, Jamat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said it was an unacceptable incident as the Pakistani culture did not allow such intolerance.

Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said the culture of lack of tolerance should not be promoted. It was an unethical act and no one should be allowed to express his feelings in that way, he added.

Another PPP leader Chaudhary Manzoor Ahmad said political workers should be taught to be tolerant. Lack of tolerance among people led to such incidents and if that trend was not checked any po-litical leader could become a target.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, in a statement, said throwing shoes at the former prime minister was another attack by those, who were afraid of growing popularity of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said attacks on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and now on the PML-N supreme leader were part of the opponents’ design. He asked the political opponents to let the coun-try move forward and do not give an opportunity to the enemy to harm it.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana M Iqbal Khan strongly condemned throwing of shoes at the former prime minister, saying elements behind such inci-dents should be discouraged. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah while talking to media, said there was some evil design behind the incident.

Political or non-political opponents could be in-volved in the incident,” he added. Senator-elect Kamran Michael urged the politi-cal leadership to take unanimous stand to stop oc-curring of such incidents in future, which tarnished the country’s image internationally. It seemed a conspiracy had been hatched to damage democratic and liberal image of the Pakistani society, he added.