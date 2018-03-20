Shahbaz pays tributes to police martyrs

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, on Monday visited the residence of Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police Muhammad Aslam who embraced martyrdom in Raiwind blast. He met with parents, widow, children and other family members of Shaheed Muhammad Aslam. Shahbaz Sharif extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the soul.

The Chief Minister presented a cheque of financial grant worth Rs.1.25 crore to the heirs and announced to give a free of cost house to the family along with jobs to the sons. He said that educational expenses of Shaheed’s children will also be borne out by the Punjab government. The government will pay the children’s educational expenses; he added and further said that family members will be provided free treatment facilities. They will also get salary regularly, he said. He said that one son of Shaheed Muhammad Aslam will be recruited in Police while the other son will be given employment according to his educational qualification.

Talking to the family members, the Chief Minister said that police martyrs are heroes of the whole nation and it is our duty to look after their families. He said that Shaheed Muhammad Aslam has set a high example of dutifulness and the nation will never forget this great sacrifice. He said that martyred police officials are our pride and we are proud of their great sacrifices.

He said that martyrdom is priceless and it is our belief that they never die. The sacrifices of the loved ones will never be wasted, he said. War against terrorism is the fight of the whole nation and it will take revenge of every blood of each and every martyr. This war will be fought till the elimination of the last terrorist, concluded the Chief Minister.