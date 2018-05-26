Shahbaz pays tributes to martyrs

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif went to Moza Phaghwari Musalmana in Shakargarh today and met with the father, widow and other family members of Rangers’ Lance Neik Muham-mad Shahid Minhas who embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing of the Indian army at the working boundary. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed Fateha for the departed soul. He also announced financial aid of Rs. 25 lakh for the family of the Shaheed and said that children of Lance Neik Muhammad Shahid Minhas will be given free education and Punjab government will also provide treatment facilities without any charge to them.

Taking care of the family of the Sha-heed is our responsibility and Punjab government will take every step in this regard, he added. The Chief Minister paid tributes to the bravery and valor of Muhammad Shahid Minhas and said that whole nation is proud of his great sacrifice. In fact, Muhammad Shahid Minhas Shaheed is the hero of 22 crore people of Pakistan, he said.

He said that targeting civilian population by the Indian army is the most coward and condemnable act and India should not remain in any misunderstanding as Pakistani nation is fully united to fail the nefarious designs of the enemy. The nation is standing with the armed forces of Pakistan like a solid rock, he said. While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that Muhammad Shahid Minhas is the brave son of the country and a pride of the land.