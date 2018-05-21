Shahbaz pays tributes to late MNA Rajab Ali Balooch

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President PML (N) and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif visited the residence of Rajab Ali Balooch (Late) at Kanjwani 455 GB, a distant village of Tand-Lya-Nawala to offer his condolence. He expressed his sympathies to Ali Gohar Baloch brother of late Rajab Baloch, his mother and other family members. Shahbaz Sharif offered Fateh and prayed for Rajab Ali Baloch. While paying tribute to the social and political services of Rajab Baloch, CM said that he was an old companion of the party who served his people at his best.

He was a precious asset to the party and his services will be remembered forever. Later on CM met with the local leaders and workers ofPakistan Muslim League (N). While conversing with the, he said that people like Rajab Ali Baloch used to be the worthy asset of PML (N) who fought bravely with his ailment and actively took part in the organizational and professional affairs despite being ill.

On the occasion, CM embraced Roshan Rajab son of Rajab Baloch and his young daughter Ayan Rajab to assure full support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Leaders PML (N), local executive unit, workers, Commissioner Faisalabad Momin Ali Agha and a large number of people were also present there.