Shahbaz pays tributes to Allama Iqbal

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal today and offered Fateha after laying the floral wreath at his grave.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister especially prayed for the development, prosperity and solidarity of the country. Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Lord Mayor Lahore and high ranking civil and military officials were also present. The Chief Minister wrote this couplet at the visitor’s book while penning his comments;

Sajdon Say Tare Kya Huwa Sadiyan Guzar Gain….Dunya Teri Badal Day Wo Sajda Talash Kar

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on a police mobile in Chaman Housing Scheme of Quetta and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of DIG Hamid Shakeel and other police officials. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said that DIG Hamid Shakeel and other police officials have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The more we condemn these incidents of terrorism, the less it would be, he said and added that martyrs are our real heroes and their great sacrifices will not be gone wasted.

Shahbaz also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident at Dhok Pathan near Talagang. He has extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report of the accident.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum.

Earlier, Punjab Rangers was serving the same duty at the mausoleum. Station Commander (Navy) Lahore, Commodore Sajid Muhammad Shahzad inspected the contingents of Pakistan Navy and Rangers who formed up outside the mausoleum and took positions alongside.

Pakistan Navy took positions at the four corners of the mausoleum while Rangers personnel were ceremoniously moved out by their officer-in-charge.

Punjab Rangers Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat also laid floral wreath at Iqbal’s mausoleum and offered Fateha.