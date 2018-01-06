Shahbaz pays rich tributes to martyr Abdul Moeed

Condoles death of Air Marshal Asghar Khan, Mufti Muhammad Amin

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the Johar Town residence of 21-year-old second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan.

He met the parents and other siblings of the martyred Abdul Moeed and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of Abdul Moeed for the country and said that he had set an example of bravery and courage by embracing martyrdom at the younger age.

“The brave sons of the country are sacrificing their lives for the motherland; they are our real heroes and the sons like Abdul Moeed are pride of the soil,” he added.

He said that Abdul Moeed had been blessed with martyrdom and it was the part of our faith that martyrs live forever. The 22 crore people of Pakistan are proud of the great sacrifice of martyred Abdul Moeed, he added.

He said that brave sons like him had written a new history of peace with their precious blood and their sacrifices would never be forgotten. “The nation, whose sons are filled with the passion to sacrifice their lives, cannot be defeated by any enemy,” he added.

While talking to the parents and other family members of martyred Abdul Moeed, the chief minister said that he had set a great example by laying down his life for the future of the country. “I salute the courage of parents of the martyr and the whole nation sides with the family of martyred Abdul Moeed,” he added. He also announced to attribute a project in Vehari to the name of Martyred 2nd Lt. Abdul Moeed.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

In his condolence message, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the gallantry services of the deceased for Pakistan Air Force and said that he was a great patriot and truthful Pakistani.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Allama Mufti Muhammad Amin, renowned religious scholar and writer of ‘Aab-e-Kausar’ and ‘Al-Burhan’.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The CM paid rich tributes to the religious services of the Allama Mufti Amin and said that he worked for brotherhood, harmony and tolerance throughout his life.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Zubaida Appa, sister of Fatima Suriya Bajya and famous writer Anwar Maqsood.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.