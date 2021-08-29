Shahbaz, Pagara agree to unite ML factions

Our Correspondent Karachi

The President of Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif, and Pir Pagara on Saturday agreed over uniting the Muslim League factions in a meeting here.

Shehbaz Sharif during his three-day visit of the port city called on Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pagara at his Kingri House residence and extended condolences over the death of his mother and his wife.

The two leaders also discussed politics and expressed agreement over uniting the factions of Muslim League. “I have told the PTI that the people won’t elect if it failed to perform,” Pir Pagara said.

The two leaders also talked over Nawaz Sharif’s staying in overseas. “The family of Pir Pagara have memorable role for Pakistan and we pay tribute to the sacrifices and services offered by the Pagara family and Hurs for Pakistan’s movement,” PML-N leader said.

“Pir Pagara and Nawaz Sharif have amicable relations and both want a united Muslim League,” Shehbaz said.

“I have invited Pir Pagara to Lahore and he has accepted my invitation,” he said. “I have paid visit here today to offer Fateha for the mother of Pir Sahib. I was invited to meal which I have readily accepted,” Shehbaz Sharif further said.

Earlier, PML-N President and Leader of oppo-sition in the Punjab assembly paid visits to resi-dence of Jalal Mehmood Shah to offer his condo-lence over the death of his uncle Syed Ameer Hyder Shah and called on Ameer Bux Bhutto to offer his condolence over the death of his father .