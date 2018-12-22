Shahbaz, others’ remand extended

Lahore

An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Shahbaz Shairf, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema for 13 days in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal.

An accountability court of Lahore heard the case as the National Accountability Bureau presented seven accused including former federal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema in the court.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, however, could not appear as he is currently attending the National Assembly session on the production order by the assembly’s Speaker.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor informed the court that the supplementary references against Shehbaz and Fawad in Ashiana case will be filed within 2-3 days.

The anti-graft watchdog on Dec 19 informed the Supreme Court that supplementary references have been prepared against Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hasan Fawad and have been approved by Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. According to NAB, “the contract for the housing scheme was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons but former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded the Rs 14 billion contract to Lahore Casa Developers – a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by Railways Minister Saad Rafique”.—INP

