Shahbaz, others indicted in Ashiana Housing case

An accountability court on Monday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif and nine others in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and other suspects appeared before the accountability court in Lahore as Judge Syed Najamul Hassan heard the case. Shahbaz’s lawyer, during the hearing, said they were neither provided with records nor copies of the statements recorded by the witnesses.

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor told the court that copies of records were provided to the defence. “All the witnesses whose statements were recorded are related to the case and copies of their statements were provided to the defence. The accused should be indicted today”, the prosecutor pleaded.

During the hearing, Shahbaz told the court that he was not accused of corruption, but of accumulating assets beyond his means of income. “I cancelled the contracts of the contractors who gave me fake bank guarantees,” Shahbaz told the court.

“I have appeared in the court despite my health issues. I am not avoiding the courts, and the entire nation will witness NAB’s conspiracy.”

The judge while speaking to Shahbaz said that even if his statements are true, a decision could not be made without listening to the other party. Shehbaz’s counsel requested the court to not indict him, to which the court remarked that earlier, seven days were granted to the defence to present their case.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both the parties indicted former CM Punjab who pleaded not guilty. The court has summoned the witnesses at the next hearing.Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau filed a new reference in the accountability court against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

