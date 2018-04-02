Shahbaz orders probe into mine incident

Felicitates newly-elected APNS body, welcomes West Indian cricket team in Pakistan

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of labourers in a mine incident at Tallah Jogiyaan area of Jhelum.

While commiserating with the bereaved families of the deceased, the chief minister sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi division.

He has ordered for investigating the incident and expediting relief activities to rescue the labourers trapped in mine and using all-out resources for it. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) including President Hameed Haroon, Secretary General Sarmad Ali and others on their election and extended the best wishes for them. “We hope that newly-elected officials of APNs will play their proactive role for resolving the issues of newspaper industry,” he added. He hoped these officials would assume their compelling role in promoting freedom of journalism and its democratic values. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that people welcome West Indies cricket team in Pakistan with immense pleasure.

He said that their arrival has opened the doors of international cricket on Pakistan and we hope that teams of other countries would also visit it.

He added that successful arrangement for PSL matches in Lahore and Karachi cleared the way for international cricket in Pakistan.

“West Indies and Pakistan are two big names in the cricket world and T-20 series between them will be of great interest for the cricket fans,” the chief minister said.

He said that people of Pakistan were keenly involved in cricket as Pakistanis were peaceful people and have great love for sports.

Arrival of West Indies cricket team in Pakistan was the proof that situation here was favourable for cricket, he added.