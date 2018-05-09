Shahbaz orders ending middlemen role

Wheat procurement process

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here Tuesday to review the wheat procurement campaign through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said no one would be allowed to exploit wheat farmers in the province, adding that the role of middlemen would not be tolerated in the wheat procurement process. He made it clear that he would personally monitor wheat procurement in every district.

He ordered for protection of interests of wheat farmers at every cost and facilitation of farmers during the wheat procurement. “Strict monitoring should be ensured in every district to eliminate the role of middlemen and strict legal action be initiated against the middlemen that exploit the farmers,” he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said action would be taken against officers concerned as well as the administration wherever any complaint was received about the distribution of gunny bags. “Farmers are my brothers and protection of their interests had been ensured,” he said.

He said ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries would personally supervise the wheat procurement campaign.

The chief minister said that commissioners and DPOs should daily visit wheat procurement centers and submit their reports.

A briefing was given by the food department officials regarding wheat procurement and other matters.

The meeting was told that 37 per cent distribution of gunny bags had been completed till date.

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah attended the meeting from civil secretariat while provincial ministers, secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officials participated from their respective districts.