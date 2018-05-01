Shahbaz opens state-of-art Pathology Lab at Layyah DHQs Hospital

Our Correspondent

Layyah

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the first state-of-the-art pathology lab at District Headquarters Hospital Layyah on Monday. As much as 436 tests of 43 categories will be conducted in this lab which has been constructed with an amount of Rs. 9 crore and 40 lakh rupees. He inspected different sections and put up queries about the holding of tests. North Shore Medical Lab of the USA will administer this lab.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that Punjab government is setting up pathology labs in 26 DHQ Hospitals in three phases in collaboration with the private sector adding that standard of their tests will not be less than any European Lab. He said that token-fee will be collected to fulfil the claim of providing free treatment to the people and rest of the expenditures will be borne out by the Punjab government. He said that mobile biomechanical project has also been started in this hospital for timely repair of different equipments. The Chief Minister handed over the keys of the workshop to the Deputy Commissioner. He also inspected the renovation work of old block of the hospital.

Talking to the media persons, the Chief Minister said that this lab is compatible with any other lab of the world as latest machinery, experts and trained staff is provided here. Through a transparent tendering system, contracts have been awarded for setting up such labs in different districts. Along with Layyah, these labs have been established in Vehari, Jhelum, Chakwal and Khushab as well and a latest system of blood test has been put in place. Earlier, the patients had to move to other cities for such tests but now Punjab government has set up these labs in far-flung areas which have the capacity to conduct one thousand blood tests in an hour. Hundreds of patients are enjoying the facility of blood tests through these labs every day and wonderful arrangements have been made for the patients in these labs.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the people of Layyah and other parts of the province for having the facility of most modern labs near to them. He disclosed that DHQ Hospital Layyah is be upgraded and added that he has been happy to observe neat and clean atmosphere along with availability of best medical facilities. 40 DHQ & THQ Hospitals in the province are being upgraded on the same model, he added. CT Scan machine was inaugurated in this hospital a few months ago and 1500 tests have been conducted through this machine up till now. This round the clock CT Scan facility is provided free of cost. This machine is operated privately and the payments are made by the Punjab government, he added and further said that this system has been put in place in the whole of Punjab. 20 mobile hospitals are doing a wonderful healthcare service in different remote areas of the province, he said. He said that hepatitis has been rapidly spread in the country and therefore, a number of hepatitis filter clinics have been made functional under the institution of PKLI.

He said that there was no system in vogue to repair the rundown hospital machinery earlier and therefore, three bio-medical workshops have been established in Lahore, Sargodha and Multan respectively. Meanwhile, nine such mobile workshops have also been procured. These workshops are interconnected through a centralized control system and are fully equipped with trained staff and equipments. The machinery is immediately repaired if it becomes dis-functional. Similarly, a wonderful ambulance system has been introduced for women patients in rural areas. The ambulance reaches to the patient in 30 minutes for providing necessary medical aid and the patient is brought to nearby DHQ or THQ Hospital in case of any complication. This has been done due to hard work of Health Minister Kh. Imran Nazir, Secretary Ali Jan Khan and his whole team, he said.

Chief Minister said that organized system has been put in place to dispose of hazardous material in Layyah Hospital and the same is being spread to all the hospitals speedily. The system has been brought in southern Punjab districts to begin with. High quality medicines are also being provided in government run hospitals, he added. He maintained that Punjab government has taken practical steps for transforming Pakistan according to vision of Quaid and Iqbal and the claimants of new Pakistan, in fact, want to take the country towards destruction.