Shahbaz opens Sports Complex

Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex in Kasur on Thursday.

He inspected various sections and talked to the hockey players.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that hockey cricket stadiums and Kabbadi ground had been established and indoor and outdoor games had also been arranged in this complex. Rs 540 million had been spent on state-of-the-art sports complex, set up on an area of 218 kanals of land.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that Astroturf had been laid in the hockey ground and every citizen of Kasur district could benefit from the facility. He said 50 gymnasiums had been completed in the province and 21 e-libraries had also been established where 150,000 books were available online. He said that seven hockey stadiums had been set up in as many districts and sports projects had been completed with Rs 22 billion.

Provincial Minister Sheikh Allauddin, assembly members and a large number of the people were present on the occasion.—APP