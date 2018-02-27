Shahbaz, an obvious choice

PML (N) has once again demonstrated political maturity by amicably resolving the tickling issue of the leadership of the party following disqualification of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as party head by virtue of a Supreme Court verdict. At a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, the former prime minister informed Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif that he would be the future President of the Party and the decision is expected to be endorsed by the Central Working Committee.

Presence of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz at the meeting sent a clear message that there was no difference on the matter in the family. Earlier, there were speculations by some circles that former prime minister might nominate his own wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for the coveted slot. However, nomination of Shahbaz Sharif is a message to all that the family and the party stand united during this critical juncture. As the NAB cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are proceeding at a fast pace and in case of adverse judgement, the party would have faced serious crisis. However, timely nomination of Shahbaz means that he would be in effective control of the party and conspiracies to harm the unity of the party could easily be foiled. Though attempts are already being made to target Mian Shahbaz Sharif as he is seen as the strongman of the party and that is why sudden activation of NAB in Punjab and arrest of his close aides to cause maximum harm to the party ahead of general election. However, going by the leadership qualities of Mian Shahbaz Sharif and the unprecedented developmental activities as well as reforms carried out by him in the province are likely to make a big difference in the next election. It is because of his developmental vision that today one can see a marked difference between the landscape of Punjab and other provinces. It is, therefore, expected that nomination of Mian Shahbaz Sharif would not only be a big factor in keeping the party intact but also help the party perform well in the election.

