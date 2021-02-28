Shahbaz not to cast Senate vote from Lahore

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday stated that Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will not be allowed to cast his vote for the upcoming Senate elections and rejected the PML-N president’s request for permission to participate from Lahore.

The ECP added that production orders for arrested parliamentarians have been issued.

Shahbaz Sharif along with other arrested members can cast their votes in the National Assembly hall but cannot be facilitated to cast their votes anywhere other than the national assembly hall, added the Election Commission.

Production orders have been issued for all the detained lawmakers including Shahbaz Sharif to participate in the Senate elections.