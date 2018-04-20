Shahbaz, Nisar meet for third time in a week

Islamabad

Chief Minister Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan met for the third time in a week on Thursday to end differences of the latter with PML-N Supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting took place at Punjab House Islamabad.

According to sources, Shahbaz Sharif is continuously trying to end reservations of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan his relations with Nawaz Sharif. The chief minister Punjab is convincing both sides to sit for a meeting. After his last meeting with Nisar, he went to the residence of Nawaz Sharif and discussed the issue with him.

The sources said that in Thursday meeting with Shahbaz Nisar denied that he had any intention to join PTI.“Neither I have any intention to join PTI nor I am in contact of PTI leadership,” her reportedly told Shahbaz.

The estranged PML-N leader also conveyed to the party leader his reservations over the statements coming from former Senator and information minister Pervez Rasheed.—INP