Shahbaz: National govt idea was ‘personal view’

Observer Report

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, has clarified that the idea of a national government was his “personal view”, and not of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, according to his party’s spokesperson.

Shehbaz on Monday floated the idea of a national government to steer the country out of troubled waters because no single party could single-handedly take on the challenges faced by Pakistan. He was speaking during a meeting with the representatives of media bodies in Karachi.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that Shehbaz Sharif had made a “passing remark” that if the people of Pakistan again elected the PML-N to power in the next elections, “in his personal view he would not mind inviting other political parties, excluding PTI.