Islamabad

The Ministry of Interior placed the name of Shahbaz Sharif, the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, in the Exit Control List (ECL) on Friday.

The name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been placed in the ECL after recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and approval of the federal cabinet, interior ministry sources said.

