Shahbaz, Miftah discuss economic issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister’s Finance Advisor Miftah Ismail called on Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif here, Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said that achievement of sovereign and prosperous Pakistan is our mission for which all out resources are being used.

He said that due to the solid economic policies of the government, there has been significant improvement in the national economy also the government has taken effective measures for strengthening it.

The credit of refining depreciated inherited economy goes to the government of PML (N) which is a great achievement as their effective development strategy has promoted economic and commercial activities, he added. CM further said that increase in foreign and external investment is creating millions of jobs opportunities.

Prime Minister’s Finance Advisor Miftah Ismail said that Shahbaz Sharif has taken unprecedented measures for the development of the province that is why Punjab has become the hub of commercial and economic activities.