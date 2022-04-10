Shahbaz meets Zardari, Bilawal to discuss political situation

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif Sunday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House in Islamabad to discuss the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, the PPP leadership congratulated Shahbaz and thanked him for his efforts in his capacity as the leader of the Opposition to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion.

The PPP leaders also embraced Shahbaz as they welcomed him.

The two sides discussed electoral reforms and pledged to work together in the public interest.

During the meeting, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and PPPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri were also present. On the other hand, Shahbaz was accompanied by senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Shehbaz Sharif also met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Akhtar Mengal and thanked for thier support during the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, dring an informal talk with media, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan wanted peace with India, but peace was not possible without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Shehbaz said that national harmony was his first priority, adding that the new cabinet would be formed in consultation with the opposition leaders.