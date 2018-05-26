Shahbaz meets Opposition leader to finalise caretaker CM

CM addresses high officers at civil secretariat

Salim Ahmed

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed met with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. Both held consultation regarding name of the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab. Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Deputy Opposition Leader Sardar Sibtain Khan were also present on the occasion.

After the meeting, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that both sides had given two names each and hopefully we woukld finalise name with mutual consent in a meeting to be held on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minster Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Punjab government has set an example of public service by working as a team.

He said that officers have worked with vision, commitment and shared determination and he salutes the hard working and professional officers of the Punjab government.

He said that officers have set examples in every sector and positive results have been shown in education, healthcare and other sectors.

Punjab government has ensured the provision of best services to the masses, he said. Provincial bureaucracy, police and other officers have discharged their obligations wholeheartedly.

He said that appreciation of Punjab in other provinces and at international level is in fact acknowledgement of your hard work.

He said that civil servants worked round the clock for public servi-

ce.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a ceremony of high-ranking officers at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, here today.

Chief Minister also distributed cash awards and commendatory certificates among the civil, police and administrative officers for showing outstanding performance.

Chief Minister said that Punjab is fast moving on the way of development and progress and world also has acknowledged the speedy progress of Punjab province.

He said that Punjab government has always given priority to transparency, quality and speed.

He said the speed with which energy projects were completed is unprecedented and an example of its own. He said the duty bestowed five years ago has been fulfilled amicab-ly.

He said the tremendous work done by civil, administrative and police officers is the service of the country. He said that positive results are witnessed due to the revolutionary measures taken by the government in every sector. Chief Minister said that the time which he spent with Punjab administration is the best time of his life.

He said that he is sorry if anybody is hurt by any of his actions.

The meeting was also addressed by Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police.