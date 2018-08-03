Shahbaz meets Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala jail

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders led by party President Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Adiala Jail here on Thursday.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif clad in orange suit (shalwar Kameez) was looking healthy and determined.

Nawaz Sharif directed the party leaders to fully participate in All Parties Conference and adopt a one-point agenda, sources said and added protest against alleged rigging should continue.

Later, Shahbaz Sharif and other party leaders met Maryam Nawaz in the prison.

