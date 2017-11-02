Shahbaz again meets Nawaz in London, discusses political situation

London

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting with his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London on Tuesday and discussed current political situation in the country.

CM Punjab along with his son Salman Shahbaz and daughter reached Park Lane flats in London to enquire about the health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif also held a long consultative meeting with Nawaz Sharif during the visit. Current political situation in the country also came under discussion in the meeting. Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Salman Shahbaz were also present during the meeting.

They also discussed NAB cases against the Sharif family during the meeting. Sources said that it was decided during the meeting that Sharif family will collectively deal with all the cases.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif also directed Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz to improve their mutual contacts and work together.—INP