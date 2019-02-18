Shahbaz, Maryam inquire after Nawaz at hospital

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Sunday arrived at Jinnah Hospital Lahore to inquire after ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz, president of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), held a 40-minutes long meeting with his elder brother. Interacting with reporters upon arrival at the hospital, he said the three-time prime minister is in need of medical attention.

He prayed that the PML-N supremo may get proper treatment and swiftly recuperate from his ailment.

As Maryam reached the hospital, PML-N workers, who had gathered at the medical facility, showered rose petals over her vehicle.

The hospital’s telephone operator, Rehana, presented the former premier’s daughter with a bouquet of flowers, who then reciprocated her gesture by embracing her.—INP

