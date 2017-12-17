Shahbaz for making united efforts to steer country out of crises

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that expatriate Pakistanis are the ambassadors of the country and the Punjab government has formed a constitutional institution of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab to resolve the problems of expatriate Pakistanis.

He said this institution is discharging its duty to protect the hard-earned income of overseas Pakistanis and this institution is the guarantee of the protection of property of overseas Pakistan and playing an effective role to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said through this institution overseas Pakistanis have been given their rights and thousands of overseas Pakistanis have got benefits from this commission. He said overseas Pakistanis have very important role in the economy of the country and we will make Pakistan a great country through unity and harmony.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation overseas Pakistan in London Saturday. He said properties or lands of overseas Pakistanis cannot be grabbed after the formation of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and the performance of the commission is praiseworthy. He said the commission has set the great example of teamwork and this institution has served overseas Pakistan ignoring barriers of fear and lust. He said overseas Pakistanis have proved their talent in various fields of life including education, games, technology and others. He said Pakistan will progress when we will work together with determination and coordination. He said Pakistan is facing numerous problems and our collective efforts and vision can steer the country out of these problems and put it on the path to progress.

He said this is a difficult task but not impossible and if the whole nation resolves to change the fate of the country and does hard work with purity and honesty then nothing can stop it from achieving this target. He said we should face all challenges like a united nation, adding when all segments of society are united then the fate of the nation will change for better very soon. He said he is confident that Pakistan will become a great country soon despite all challenges and problems. He said the efforts of the PML-N government to eliminate terrorism and end energy crisis have produced positive results, adding great successes have been made in the war against terrorism with the coordination of civil and military leadership. He said no effort was made in the tenure of former rulers to end energy crisis and it is a criminal negligence. He said the PML-N government focused on the energy crisis and its efforts have been fruitful. He said load shedding has been controlled with the efforts of the government.

He said PML-N government has introduced the culture of merit, transparency, and speedy completion of development projects. He said our every project is evidence of transparency, honesty and hard work.