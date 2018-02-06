Shahbaz make surprise inspection of PKLI

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif made a surprise inspection of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) without taking any rest after his return from Kasur and inspected the construction work of the second phase there.

He also visited under-construction energy centre, Mosque as well as the dialysis centre to inspect the quality of medical facilities provided there. He was also given a briefing about the detail of construction works of the second phase.

The Chief Minister directed that construction works should be completed at the earliest adding that this institution has emerged as the role model for serving the ailing humanity; therefore, the second phase should be completed within the deadline.