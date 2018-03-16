Shahbaz made Metro Bus for money: Imran

Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has on Thursday once again warned Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif that it was his turn now [after Nawaz Sharif’s ousters].

He was addressing party’s membership campaign in Multan.

Khan accused Sharif of making mega-projects including Metro Bus project for corruption. Khan termed Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif brothers of Asif Ali Zardai. He accused Punjab CM of assassinating people through Abid Boxer. He apprised attendants that Multan needs clean water, schools and health projects.

Later, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi fell from the vehicle carrying Imran Khan. Fortunately, he escaped injuries.

Meanwhile, Member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), core committee member and Senator Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has said that there is no conspiracy against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) except their corruption.

Senator Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “People who are talking about sanctity of vote should tell how much times they shown presence in Parliament.

People who are showing crocodile tears have obscure political future. We do not believe in politics of compromise, but we will stand by principles. Nation is proud of its martyrs who sacrificed their lives in war on terror.

PTI manifests national aspirations in its political struggle.”—INP