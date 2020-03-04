Shahbaz likely to return Pakistan this month: Sana

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is likely to return Pakistan this month said (PML-N) President and Member National Assembly Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday. He said that his ailing leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was likely to undergo proper treatment this week or the next. He was talking to the media persons outside the Lahore High Court, Rana was of the view that Shehbaz Sharif was staying in London due to the poor health of the former premier, otherwise he would’ve been back by now. Meanwhile the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday turned down a plea of Rana Sanaullah to restrain the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking any coercive measures against him in an inquiry initiated against him in assets beyond means case.

However, the divisional bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi restrained NAB from illegal harassment of petitioner Rana Sanaullah and issued notice to NAB which sought para-wise comments.

The former Punjab law minister had challenged NAB’s inquiry in LHC which questioned the investigation of acquiring assets by two departments under two different allegations.In his petition, Rana Sanaullah argued that all the assets which are owned by him, his family members and other relatives have allegedly been found to have been acquired through narcotics trade. A challan has since been submitted and the proceedings are pending before the ‘Special Court’ constituted under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997.

But another inquiry by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been started on the same assets under the allegation of having been acquired through corruption or corrupt practices which is tantamount to the mockery of the law.