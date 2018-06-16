Shahbaz leaving for London, felicitates Muslim Ummah on Eid

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Mian Shahbaz Sharif will depart for London on Saturday (today).

Shahbaz will also inquire after Begum Kalsoom Nawaz who is admitted to a London’s hospital in a critical condition.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif has greeted the Muslim Ummah around the world and Pakistani nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and wished the event may bring joy, peace and prosperity among Muslims.

Eidul Fitr is the time for all Muslim nations to unite for the sake of brotherhood and inter-religious harmony to achieve world peace, Shahbaz said.

Shahbaz Sharif said he prays to Almighty Allah for the recovery of the health of critically-ill Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and he also urged all Pakistanis to remember her in their prayers.

The PML-N President said all political parties, state institutions and people of Pakistan should set aside differences, learn from past mistakes, show unity and discipline in their ranks against internal and external threats and make this country a peaceful, progressive, tolerant and democratic state.

“PML-N congratulates the entire Muslim Ummah and Pakistani nation in particular on the religious occasion of Eidul Fitr. Let us pray to God for unity among Muslims, promote love and work together for peace and prosperity.”

We pray that oppressed Muslims like Kashmiris, Palestinians and Rohingyas find peace and justice.

Shahbaz Sharif said the Eid calls for sharing joys with the poor and oppressed people and it is our religious, moral and national obligation not to forget the deprived and underprivileged people during Eid festivities.