Shahbaz leaves for S Arabia

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening and is expected to hold important meetings with Saudi government officials. He will also perform Umrah while visiting the kingdom.

The visit by the chief minister takes place after his meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan on Saturday in Lahore. Sources added that envoys from 16 other countries had visited the chief minister earlier. Saudi authorities sent a special plane for Shahbaz.

The development comes after Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif nominated Shahbaz as the candidate for the prime minister in the next elections.

Nawaz announced this decision after a meeting of PML-N bigwigs at his Jati Umra residence. He praised the chief minister for his hard-working nature and devotion to public service.

He had also lauded Shahbaz’s vision of swift progress and development and the success the chief minister had achieved and said there was no harm in consultations with the younger brother. “Shahbaz Sharif has never disappointed me,” said the PML-N president.