Shahbaz lauds sacrifices of tribal people

Visits North Waziristan, ensures economic development of area; Tribal elders assure support for peace, prosperity of Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the people of the tribal districts in war against terrorism and vowed to ensure the economic development of the tribal areas.

The prime minister, during his visit to North Waziristan, met the tribal elders and spent some time with them. Tribal elders welcomed the prime minister and thanked him for his first visit to the area which spoke of his focus and concern for tribal districts.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif thanked tribal elders for their committed efforts and support in war against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

He assured the tribal elders that his government will do all to bring comfort in local populace and ensure socio economic development as dividends of the fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz said, “The people of tribal districts have rendered great sacrifices and we owe them a lot. We will not let their sacrifices go waste. Our priority will be to ensure civic facilities for local community at par with rest of Pakistan.”

Tribal elders assured the prime minister of their complete support for peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.