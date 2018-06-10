Shahbaz lauded PML-N workers’ enthusiasm for election

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded pro-active participation and the enthusiasm exhibited by the rank and file of PML-N supporters, particularly applicants for the election to the National and Provincial Assemblies in the forthcoming election.

He was talking to a delegation of party workers from various districts of the Punjab who met him.

Shahbaz said it was very heartening to know that there had been a great amount of enthusiasm among those who applied for the tickets as well as the PML-N workers.

He said it also showed the confidence of the party and its leadership based on the performance of the PML-N in the last five years, both in the Federal government as well as government in the Punjab province.

He also referred to the fact that the delivery of the PML-N had achieved widespread recognition not only in Pakistan and its people but also internationally as well.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz have received nomination forms for NA-134 and NA-124, respectively.

Both PML-N leaders received the forms from returning officer through their representative. Whereas Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, also received forms for NA-127 and PP-173 through her representat-ive.

The process of receiving and filing of nomination papers by candidates for National and Provincial assemblies in Lahore continued on the sixth day on Saturday.

Besides the said PML-N leaders, other prominent candidates who received nomination forms are Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for NA-130, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan for PP-149, Majid Zahoor for PP-151.

Many candidates also filed their nomination papers with the returning officers. Walid Iqbal for PP-158, Malik Muhammad Waheed for PP-156 and PP-154, Khurram Yousaf for PP-168, Chaudhry Qaisar Mehmood for PP-154, Yousaf Shaukat for PP-169 and Bilal Yaseen for PP-150 submitted their nomination forms.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) new schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 11 and the initial list of candidates will be displayed on the same day.