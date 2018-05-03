Shahbaz: Karachi badly needs communication, transport system

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PML-N president and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that not only Punjab but it is the equal right of the whole of Pakistan to benefit from the development and prosperity. We believe in the vision of composite development of all the cities, he added. I wish Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus Project should have been started in Karachi much before the city of Lahore. Being the gateway of the country, Karachi has more right to have national resources for development.

We shall definitely strive to grant its rights to Karachi, he added. Karachi badly needs improved transport and communication systems. If an opportunity is granted by Almighty Allah then development projects will be completed in Karachi. I love Karachi and will continue to love the city of lights, said Shehbaz Sharif. Punjab has given resources worth more than Rs. 77 billion to Sindh as a goodwill gesture under national finance commission award and by this way; Punjab has played the role of an affectionate elder brother.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of senior journalists of Sindh who called on him here today. Shehbaz Sharif said that he will soon start touring interior of Sindh and the PML-N body will be made further strengthened and affective in the province of Sindh. He said that election is in the offing; it is hoped that elections will be free and fair and all the political parties will be given equal opportunities. He said that PML-N will run vigorous political campaign. Imran Khan has not given any new points and people will give votes on the basis of performance.

We shall present our case before the people, he added. He said that enhancement in resources is very essential with increase in population and solid steps are required to break the begging bowl. We have adopted zero-tolerance policy against corruption in Punjab, he said. PTI established Accountability Commission in KPK and then it was made ineffective. On the other side, we have controlled corruption in Punjab to a large extent. Many hundred billions have been saved in projects through the policy of institutional transparency. There is no other example of such exemplary savings in the national history, said Shehbaz Sharif. The Chief Minister said that martial law was imposed four times and country moved backward during the martial law tenures.

He said that some people are poisoning the society with their lies and allegations. You all have to call spade a spade because the society is rejuvenated through this. Our agenda is national development and transparency and I fully believe in the freedom of press. He said that more funds have been provided for the development of southern Punjab as compared with its population and the stipend amount has been increase to Rs. 1000 in southern Punjab to enhance the enrollment of girl-students. In fact, mega projects have been completed in health, education and transport sectors there, he said and added that work is in progress speedily on projects amounting to billions of rupees. He said that solidity is necessary for national development and all the institutions have to work collectively for the national cause. Every institution has to play its positive role while working within the sphere of the constitution, he added. He said that those who have a record of public service and attachment with the party will be preferred for the next elections.

The journalists appreciated the development process in Lahore and other parts of the province and said that development in the city of Lahore is much talked about in the province of Sindh. The people living in the interior of Sindh want change. They said that Karachi and Sindh requires a leader like Shehbaz Sharif and he should come to Karachi for some period of time so that deprivations of the city of Karachi could be removed and problems could be solved.