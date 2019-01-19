Shahbaz is the only person asking for NRO: Rashid

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Saturday said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif is the only person he has heard and seen asking for the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the railways minister said, “I have only heard and seen one person ask for the NRO and that person is Shahbaz Sharif. No matter how hard Shehbaz tries, he will not get NRO,” Rashid asserted.

He said, “As per the Constitution and law, no one can stop me from joining Public Accounts Committee (PAC)”, adding: “Try to stop me if you can, I am becoming a part of the PAC.” He said, “It is essential for me to join the PAC and it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) issue regarding which candidate they withdraw from the committee to make space for me,” the railways minister further said.

Sheikh Rashid further said that an online Railways Complaint Centre would be set up in Islamabad from February 15 for addressing the complaints of passengers regarding railways immediately. “Citizens would be able to lodge their complaints round the clock regarding any issue of the railways like misbehave of railways staff or about cleanliness through phone or website,” he said.

The minister said a number of ticket dodgers had been reduced after a campaign against them, however, it had been decided to keep such ticket-dodgers in jail or lockup besides heavy fines to curb this practice. He said the railways had to bear a loss of Rs 60 million per week due to ticket-dodgers which was a huge amount.

He revealed that it had been decided to bring some structural changes in the railways and 5 railways companies including RailCop, PRACS would be converted into two companies soon. He said that experiment of installation of tracking system in locomotives had been completed and the next week, Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the tracking system in trains after which citizens would be able to track location of any train during travelling.

