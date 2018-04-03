Shahbaz intervenes to win over angry Nisar

Observer Report

Lahore

In his first meeting with Ch Nisar after being elected as President of PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif has reportedly asked the former interior minister to ‘stay with the party’.

The meeting, that took place at the Chief Minister House, took stock of the political situation and PML-N’s policy.

The two leaders discussed issues pertaining to Nisar’s position in the party after he publicly went against Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and refused to work under Maryam Nawaz.

Sources say that Nisar shared his reservations with the chief minister in the 45-minute-long meeting. The PML-N president, according to sources, asked the former minister to stay with the party.

On Saturday, Nisar has said the party was not supposed to decide about issuing him a ticket for the 2018 general election but the decision lay with him.

Talking to a local TV channel, Nisar said he would decide in the coming week from which platform he would contest the 2018 general election.

He admitted that he did not have as strong contact with the PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif as it used to be. However, he said he wished to continue his affiliation with the ruling PML-N.

He was apparently responding to media reports that quoted a senior party leader suggesting Nisar would not be issued ticket to contest elections from PML-N platform.