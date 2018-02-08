Shahbaz inaugurates Rs 5.5b state-of-art health facilities

Multan

Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated six state-of-the-art health projects, completed at a cost of Rs 5.5 billion in Multan on Wednesday to provide modern healthcare facilities to the people of South Punjab.

CM opened Shehbaz Sharif Hospital completed at a cost of Rs 410 million, extension of Children Hospital completed at a cost of Rs 1.93 billion, Pak-Italian Burn Unit (Rs 878.6 million), Drug Testing Laboratory (Rs 410 million), regional blood centre (Rs 320 million), and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) completed at a cost of Rs 1.44 billion.

The Chief Minister took notice of low number of dialysis machines at the MIKD and announced that existing number of 40 machines would be increased up to 150 soon. He ordered officials concerned to purchase the dialysis machines immediately. The dialysis machines would be imported in case these were not available in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the Children Hospital matches the standards of the hospitals in Europe. Shahbaz took serious notice of non-availability of Paediatrics Surgeon for cardiac diseases and ordered quarters concerned to arrange a paediatrics cardiac surgeon within two weeks for the Children Hospital or else hehimself would induct a surgeon if the matter lingered on to the third week.

He said that world’s best machinery and medical equipment has been made available at the Children Hospital. Shahbaz said, officials have informed him that kidney transplantation surgeries would commence from April 2018 at MIKD.—APP