Shahbaz inaugurates Punjab International Swimming Complex

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Punjab International Swimming Complex at Qaddafi Stadium, today and inspected different sections after the inauguration. While talking to the players and their coaches, he impressed upon the players to play best and bring laurels home.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister said that an international standard swimming complex has been developed in the provincial metropolis and a number of facilities have been provided for the players. He hoped that this complex will play an important role in promoting the sport of swimming.

He said that special attention is being given to the promotion of sports activities and Rs. eight billion has been provided for it. Quite a number of new sports fields for hockey, cricket and football games are being constructed in the province. He said that state-of-the-art hockey stadiums have been established in five selected cities while sports grounds are also being developed in other districts to facilitate the youth. Similarly, gymnasiums have also been set up to encourage youth to take part in different sports activities, he added.