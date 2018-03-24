Shahbaz inaugurates PTUT through video link

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that he appeals to a wide cross-section of the society including students, teachers, doctors, politicians, generals and the judges to sit together to lay the foundations of a new Pakistan. We should be united by setting aside personal prejudices for making the country great and strong as there is no other way of development and prosperity, he said. Any lack of rapprochement between the institutions would be detrimental to the needs and requirements of national security. We should only think of the future of the country by setting aside our personal likes and dislikes, he added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) from London through video link conference, the Chief Minister said that all the institutions in Pakistan should collectively work. Respect of the parliament and its rights should be taken care of; there is the respected judiciary and the most respectable Supreme Court of Pakistan which has the right to interpret the constitution. Armed forces of Pakistan work for the national defense and their services for the elimination of terrorism are unforgettable. The country needs national unity and cohesion, he added. We should create an atmosphere of unity by eliminating our internal differences. There is a strong need to transform any dissonance between the institutions into conformity as confrontation can damage national security. We should have to eliminate internal differences, opposition and baseless confrontation. He said that it is the time to materialize the dream of making Pakistan a great state in the world. There is no benefit of repenting as it cannot resolve the mistakes made in the past. We should analyze things at every level that what we have achieved. We should feel proud over achievements and should also learn a lesson from what we have lost in the past.

Chief Minister said that we believe in practical work instead of emotional speeches adding that samples of practical works are scattered across the province. PTUT, PKLI and hundreds of such institutions are serving the masses. He said that more than 60% of 22 crore population consists of the youth who needs technology based education to improve their future. Their skillful hands can change the destiny of the nation, he said. Setting up of institutions like PTUT for high-quality technical education is need of the hour. He said that we will have to equip our educational institutions with latest scientific equipment along with provision of technical education to the youth. It is the technological revolution which we have introduced and if the same would have been given any importance seventy years ago, then we would have been much better today. If we succeeded in setting up such institutions then it would catalyze an unstoppable revolution of development and prosperity. I can say it without any fear of contradiction that planning and execution of energy projects with such a speed and efficiency have never been made in the national history and our untiring efforts for the eliminations of energy crisis are bearing fruit. The curse of load shedding is about to an end, he said.