Shahbaz inaugurates projects worth Rs six billion in Bahawalpur

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

After the inauguration of healthcare projects in DHQ Hospital Rajanpur, the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif went to Bahawalpur and inaugurated development projects completed with a cost of Rs. 6 billion. He inaugurated drug testing lab and inspected its various sections. Talking on the occasion, he said that drug testing labs will ensure provision of quality medicines adding that genuine medicines will be available in private and public sector hospitals. Those who are engaged with the business of spurious drugs are an enemy of the humanity and no one will be allowed to play with the lives of the people through fake and sub-standards medicines, he added.

He also inaugurated e-khidmat centre and said that services of different government departments are arranged under one roof in this centre. Provision of this facility will help to improve the standard of service delivery mechanism. The government has fulfilled the promise of facilitating the people at their doorsteps by establishing such centers, he added. The chief Minister asked the people about the quality of different facilities in e-khidmat centre besides enquiring the staff about process and time spent on the provision of services.

Afterwards, the Chief Minister inaugurated ICU, cardiology centre, kidney and regional blood centres in Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He also inspected different sections of the hospital and went to the wards where Shehbaz Sharif inquired after the health of the patients and prayed for their early recovery. Talking on the occasion, he said that inauguration of new sections is a welcome step and added that hospital will be further developed. He said that best machines have been procured and world-class operation theatre, along with quality treatment facility for the cardiac patients, has been arranged. It is sanguine that doctors have already conducted first cardiac operation here, he added.

Talking to the media, he said that development and prosperity of southern Punjab is very dear to him and special attention has been given for its progress. Similarly, solid steps have been taken for the development of agriculture sector along with grant of huge subsidy on fertilizers. It is for the first time that small farmers have been given interest-free loans. If an opportunity of public service is accorded by the voters in future, more mega health projects will be initiated for Bahawalpur, he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated university of veterinary and animal sciences which has been established with a cost of Rs. 2.94 billion. More than 1500 students have been given admissions in this university and it is hoped that local livestock sector will be the direct beneficiary of this new initiative. The purpose of this university, spanning over 1000 acres, is to promote livestock sector on modern lines, he added.

The Chief Minister inaugurated child protection & welfare bureau in Bahawalpur which has been established with a cost of Rs. 17.78 crore. Separate hostels have been constructed for girls and boys.